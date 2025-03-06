Sasha Trufanov, recently released after 498 days in Hamas captivity, arrived Wednesday night at the Western Wall, in his first visit to the place that symbolized hope for him throughout his time in captivity.

Joined by his partner, Sapir Cohen, who was also held hostage for 55 days, Trufanov stood, deeply moved, before the stones of the Western Wall, offering a heartfelt prayer of gratitude. Accompanying Sasha and Sapir was Rabbi Shay Schachter of Young Israel Woodmere.

Sasha and Sapir also toured the Western Wall Tunnels, where they delved into the depths of Jewish history in Jerusalem and the site's profound significance. They also visited the newly-opened "Sha’ar HaShamayim" (Gateway to Heaven) exhibit, which tells the story of the Western Wall and the Temple.

During the visit, a special prayer of gratitude, "Mizmor Letodah" (Psalm of Thanksgiving) was recited, expressing deep appreciation for Sasha and Sapir’s safe return, alongside prayers for the swift return of all remaining hostages.

The Western Wall, which served as a focal point of prayers and hope for the hostages' return, became a place of joy and gratitude during their visit, standing as a source of resilience, strength, and hope. "And the redeemed of the Lord shall return and come to Zion with joy."

During his visit, Trufanov said: "I came here, to the Western Wall, to give thanks and take part in a deeply moving tour. I visited the Western Wall Tunnels after spending a long period in the tunnels of darkness in Gaza. Here, I felt the holiness and heard about all the prayers that were said for me. Continue to give thanks for what you have and pray for the hostages who are still there."

He added, "The Western Wall is a remnant of something great—a living testament that even when everything seems broken and destroyed, it can be rebuilt and restored. I am grateful to all who prayed for me and ask the people of Israel to continue preserving unity and unconditional love."