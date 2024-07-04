The family of Sergeant Ro'i Sasson, a student at the Itamar yeshiva who suffered very severe injuries while fighting in Gaza and is now in danger of his life, on Thursday morning asked the public to pray for his recovery.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan turned to the public in the name of the family and the yeshiva, posting the request on Facebook.

"On October 7, Sergeant Ro'i Sasson, a student at the Itamar hesder yeshiva in Samaria, was in his home in Ofakim. When shots began to be heard in the streets, he immediately took his personal weapon and for many hours fought the terrorists, saved lives, and rescued dozens of people while under fire. Immediately afterwards, he joined his unit - and since then he has been continuously fighting in the Gaza Strip," Dagan wrote in his post.

Ro'i's friends told Dagan, "Ro'i is a young man with a huge heart and soul, he radiates love and he has hands of gold. When the engineering forces were trapped with their APCs, he got out of the tank, told them to rest, laid out a caterpillar track, and quickly fixed the problem. Time after time, Ro'i was always there, helping everyone - even those who were not from his unit."

"This week, Ro'i suffered a very severe injury to his head from mortar shrapnel, and he is in danger of his life. At the request of his mother, Merav Sasson, and the Itamar yeshiva dean, I ask that the family of Samaria, and the entire nation of Israel, take a few minutes now to give charity and pray for the recovery of our heroic fighter, Sergeant Ro'i Haim, the son of Merav, among the other injured of Israel. He fought for us - now he needs us!"