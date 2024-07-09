One person was killed and a second injured after falling into a sewage pit in the central city of Modi'in Illit.

Firefighters called to the scene worked to rescue the two victims from the pit, which was two meters deep and had high concentrations of toxins. Neither victim was conscious.

After the victims were rescued, Magen David Adom (MDA) teams declared the death of one of the men, who was initially believed to be in his 50s. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered moderate injuries and was evacuated to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

The dead man was later identified as Yossi Oren, a 73-year-old plumber and a father of 11, who was a resident of Modi'in Illit. He had arrived Tuesday morning to work on an issue in the sewage pit, but slipped and fell into it.

Oren will be laid to rest later on Tuesday.