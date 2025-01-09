A Torah scroll that was written and dedicated to a synagogue that will be built on the Temple Mount was brought for safekeeping at the Karlin Yeshiva in the haredi city of Modi'in Illit.

The scroll was donated by Rabbi Israel Elbaum who designated it to be used in a synagogue that will be built on the Temple Mount when the opportunity arises.

In the meantime, Rabbi Elbaum left the Torah scroll at the yeshiva of the Karlin Hassidic court, which he affiliates with.

The final letters of the scroll were written by the Karlener Rebbe, his son Rabbi Yisroel Chaim, Deputy Mayor Rabbi Tuvia Freind, and Rabbi Yosef Elbaum. The event was also attended by the head of the Temple Mount Authority Rabbi Shimshon Elbaum, Bnei Brak City Counclemen Aharon and Shlomo Elbaum, and the rabbis of the Karlin community who emphasized the awakening and the longing for the construction of the Temple caused by the special Torah scroll.

As members of the community danced with the new scroll, they were joined by priests dressed in the traditional priestly garb as was worn in the temples.

רוקדים עם ספר התורה צילום: רובי שם טוב