תיעוד: צה"ל פועל נגד מחבלים ברפיח ובשג'עיה צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF troops are continuing the counterterrorism operation in Gaza City, following intelligence indicating the presence of Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist infrastructure in the area. Thus far, the forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and located numerous weapons in the area.

Furthermore, the IDF is continuing the operational activity in the Shejaiya, above and below the ground. The troops eliminated numerous terrorists and located weapons including sniper equipment, RPGs, grenades, and AK-47 rifles. In addition, terrorist infrastructure and an underground route were destroyed.

IDF troops are continuing a targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

Over the last day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes coordinated with the IAF.

Over the last day, the IAF struck additional terror targets in the Gaza Strip, including military structures, underground shafts, and terrorist infrastructure.