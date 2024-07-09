Over the past four days, Irish rescue organization K9SARNI hosted a joint exercise with the Israel Dog Unit, a Samaria-based organization specializing in working dogs.

The exercise was overseen by L&MPS, an international organization that tests, certifies, and trains search and rescue volunteers around the world.

The exercise included search and rescue techniques in open, wooded and water environments, with instructors from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

At the end of the exercise, Ryan Grey, the commander of the Irish unit, presented a certificate of appreciation to the IDU and emphasized: "We thank you for your important participation. We operate in a similar manner, and hope to take part in joint exercises in Israel as well."

Alan, a guide from L&MPS, said: "We were happy to share information with the IDU, which came all the way from Israel. We will be happy to continue our cooperation."

Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov, commander of the IDU, presented a flag to the hosts from the various organizations, as well as the unit's insignia. He officially invited the heads of the units to visit Israel and participate in joint exercises, and thanked them for their warm hospitality.