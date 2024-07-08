Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman has urged French Jews to move to Israel following the left-wing rise in yesterday’s elections.

Although no party won a majority in the second round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, in which all 577 seats of the National Assembly were in play. According to Le Monde, the left-wing New Popular Front alliance won 182 seats while the centrist Ensemble, backed by President Emmanuel Macron, won 168.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the French far-left leader, has promised “to recognize the State of Palestine.” Liberman’s address to French Jews pointed out Mélenchon’s history of statements against Jews and Israel, calling it ‘pure antisemitism.’

Liberman has avoided the question of whether elections or unity with the current coalition, are on the horizon in Israel. Growing tensions regarding a hostage exchange agreement between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir have led many to speculate that Netanyahu will seek new partners to avoid elections if the government disbands.

Liberman also dismissed the claims about an Israeli murdering a captured Hamas terrorist, saying the case was a “theater of the absurd” and calling on the State Attorney’s Office to offer “an apology and release all the detainees.”