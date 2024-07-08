IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated once again that Hamas will not be destroyed and said that the terrorist organization would still exist in five years.

During an interview with the American ABC network, Hagari was asked if in five years Hamas will still be a terrorist organization that operates in Gaza, and he answered in the affirmative.

Hagari stated, "We are getting close to defeating the Rafah Brigade."

Last month, Hagari claimed in another interview that Hamas cannot be destroyed as the Israeli government has vowed to do.

"Whoever thinks that it's possible to make it disappear is mistaken. It's the Muslim Brotherhood," he told Channel 13 News.

When asked if the Palestinian Authority could replace Hamas in the Gaza Strip, he answered that "the political echelon has to decide. Saying that it's possible to destroy Hamas and to make it disappear is to throw dust into the public's eyes."

Hagari committed that the security forces would eliminate Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, "He will make a mistake and it will happen."