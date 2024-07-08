תיעוד: כוחות צה"ל פועלים בשג'עיה דובר צה"ל

Over the past day, IDF troops and IAF aircraft operated to eliminate more than 30 terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops in the area of Rafah. The troops also located additional tunnel shafts and confiscated weapons in the area.

In the areas of Khan Yunis and Gaza City, two ready-to-use launch sites aimed at Israeli territory were struck by the IDF.

In the area of Shejaiya, IDF troops dismantled terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated dozens of terrorists during ground and aerial activity, including dozens of operatives who were part of anti-tank missiles and rocket units in the Hamas terrorist organization.

Overnight, the IAF struck numerous terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

Among the targets were infrastructure used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip, and a Hamas sniper who carried out attacks on IDF troops.