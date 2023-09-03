Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet this morning (Sunday) with a special team of ministers established to examine what measures can be taken against the illegal infiltrators who rioted in Tel Aviv yesterday (Saturday).

The Prime Minister's Office said that one of the measures that will be considered is the deportation of anyone identified as one of the rioters from Israel in an expedited procedure.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir discussed with senior officials of the Population and Immigration Authority the possibility of deporting the rioters and also involved Interior Immigration Moshe Arbel with a request that he act on the issue immediately.

The government's attempts to deal with the issue of illegal infiltrators have been unsuccessful and the number of infiltrators who leave the country voluntarily is low. Some ministers see yesterday's riots as a catalyst that could lead to the issue to return to the public agenda and lead to an increase in the number of deportations.

More than 170 people were injured in clashes between different groups of Eritrean infiltrators in Tel Aviv on Shabbat, including 30 policemen.

The rioters claim to be asylum seekers. In the clashes, those who oppose the regime in Eritrea clashed with pro-regime activists, and both groups clashed with Israeli police in south Tel Aviv.

During the riot, the infiltrators threw stones and wooden boards at the police and deliberately damaged police vehicles, shops, and businesses - one of which was set on fire. 39 rioters were arrested and found to be in possession of batons, tear gas, and a taser.

Kan News reported that it is suspected that at least one rioter fired a gun during the disturbances. Two police officers used live fire during the riots after feeling that their lives were in danger.