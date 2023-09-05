A foreign resident from Eritrea was arrested Monday night after he was caught on video camera holding a weapon in his hand during the Saturday riots in south Tel Aviv.

The suspect, a 41-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was arrested following extensive investigative and intelligence activities on the part of Israel Police, after footage published on Sunday showed him holding a weapon during the rioting.

The suspect was taken for questioning at a local police station, and will be brought for an extension of his arrest.

Seven other individuals suspected of participating in the violence were also arrested on Monday.

The arrest comes as police struggle to understand the discrepancy between the hospitals' account of 15 individuals with gunshot wounds, and the limited gunfire utilized by the police forces.