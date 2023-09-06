The Ministry of Information of Eritrea has published an official statement in which it accused central intelligence agencies in the West, including the Israeli Mossad, of being responsible for promoting and financing violent riots against Eritrean citizens around the world.

"These are violent attacks aimed at disrupting decades-old cultural events that Eritreans hold in order to preserve their heritage and cultural identity. Those who encourage the violence do so with hidden political motives to achieve their goals," the statement said.

It was also stated that the intelligence agencies are trying to divide the Eritrean people and it is claimed that more information on the subject will be published soon.

Last Saturday severe riots broke out in South Tel Aviv between supporters and opponents of the Eritrean regime and the violence was directed at the police forces and businesses in the area.

A total of 176 people, including 49 police officers, were injured and evacuated to hospitals in the area. During the riots, the rioters threw stones and planks at the police officers, glass was smashed and a extensive damage was caused in the area. Thus far, 39 protesters have been arrested, including an Eritrean who was recorded making threats while holding a gun.