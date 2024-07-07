National Unity party chairman MK Benny Gantz this morning addressed allegations that a captured terrorist from Hamas's Nukhba Force was murdered by Israeli civilians following the October 7 massacre.

"October 7 was the day of the greatest disaster in the history of the country. On this day, many heroes arose - soldiers, members of standby units, policemen, and civilians - who fought bravely and many of them fell in battle," Gantz said.

Gantz added, "The evidence regarding the citizens who were arrested on suspicion of illegally killing terrorists is not in my hands, and I trust the law enforcement officials. However, it is important to say that in principle - everyone who dared to cross the border that day deserved the death sentence. All who crossed the fence presented a clear and present danger."

"We must remember, there were many weapons in the area, and some of the terrorists also functioned as drivers who kidnapped civilians. Therefore - in this situation, of chaos, surprise attacks, and guerrilla warfare for many hours, we must give broad backing and full support to those who fought, whether they be soldiers, police, or civilians. This is our duty towards those who saved human lives and defended our country, and I believe that the law enforcement system will act in this spirit," Gantz concluded.

On Saturday, one of the two suspects in the murder of a terrorist from Hamas's elite Nukhba Force commented on the case for the first time from his grandfather's house, where he is under house arrest pending another decision.

The suspect is 22 years old from the town of Elkana. He commented: ''The murder of a Nukhba terrorist. It sounds absurd. The people of Israel and I went to the south to fight in the Gaza envelope, where the army did not arrive on the first day.''

Speaking to Ynet, he mentioned that he had served in a combat unit during his regular service. On October 7th, he called a police officer friend and another friend: "We raced south to fight, and already at 8:24 we were in a battle at the Sha'ar Hanegev Junction with four other elite soldiers who unfortunately were killed in action against the terrorists. There was high-intensity fighting there against the terrorists and we risked lives. My friend took a bullet in the shoulder and continued to fight."

Regarding the moment of the arrest, he stated, "I wasn't at home when they came to me. They called me and said there was a search at home, I complied with the law like any citizen, and showed up for the investigation. Only then was it revealed that I was suspected of murdering a terrorist on October 7, a completely absurd thing. As the investigation progresses, I fully cooperate, providing testimonies, videos filmed on a chest camera, proving there's nothing real here, at least nothing against me."