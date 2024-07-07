Transportation Minister Miri Regev strongly criticized the anti-government protesters who called for a 'Day of Disruption' to be held today.

"These demonstrations have become violent and full of incitement, I see the incitement against the Prime Minister as well. In the face of such violent demonstrations, I expect the attorney general to open an investigation," said Regev in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet.

She stated that, contrary to the claims made against her, the Transportation Ministry does not restrict public transportation on days when protests are held. "There are no political problems with the functioning of the trains. There is a reality that public transportation, buses, and trains cannot reach their destinations because of the Days of Disruption. The protesters block roads and light fires on the roads."

"Protests are fine, it is allowed in a democratic country, it is one of the tools to express criticism or opposition to any move. But blocking roads, preventing people from getting to work, preventing people from getting to hospitals - this is a reality that cannot be accepted," she added.

Addressing the efforts to secure a deal to free the hostages held in Gaza, Regev said that "the cabinet and the government are of the same opinion that we are not stopping the war. There is no cessation of war - yes, we will undoubtedly have a ceasefire. Hamas changed its demands and showed flexibility on the terms of the hostage deal because of the military pressure that the IDF exerted in Rafah."

Addressing the continued attacks on northern Israel, she said, "We will not return the evacuees home until we change the reality of October 7th. That there will be no terrorists at the fence - they need to go beyond the Litani and implement Resolution 1701. It will either be through an agreement or it will be through war."