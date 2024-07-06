One of the two suspects in the murder of a terrorist from Hamas's elite Nukhba force, commented on the case for the first time from his grandfather's house, where he is under house arrest pending another decision.

The suspect is 22 years old from the town of Elkana. He commented: ''The murder of a Nukhba terrorist. It sounds absurd. The people of Israel and I went to the south to fight in the Gaza envelope, where the army did not arrive on the first day.''

Speaking to Ynet, he mentioned that he had served in a combat unit during his regular service. On October 7th, he called a police officer friend and another friend: "We raced south to fight, and already at 8:24 we were in a battle at the Sha'ar Hanegev Junction with four other elite soldiers who unfortunately were killed in action against the terrorists. There was high-intensity fighting there against the terrorists and we risked lives. My friend took a bullet in the shoulder and continued to fight."

Regarding the moment of the arrest, he stated, "I wasn't at home when they came to me. They called me and said there was a search at home, I complied with the law like any citizen, and showed up for the investigation. Only then was it revealed that I was suspected of murdering a terrorist on October 7, a completely absurd thing. As the investigation progresses, I fully cooperate, providing testimonies, videos filmed on a chest camera, proving there's nothing real here, at least nothing against me."

"I fought to save the lives of police officers and civilians and in the end, I was being investigated by those same investigators; they tell you that you are no better than those terrorists," he said.

It should be noted that the police requested to extend the detention of both the suspect and his friend, but Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Judge Avital Gilboa refused and decided to release them.

The families of the suspects said during the hearing, "These are two heroes who left home to fight the terrorists. They saved lives when the army wasn't there. They went to the south on the black Sabbath morning for the sake of the country."

One of the mothers said, "My son did nothing. He went south to save lives. Who is the State talking about? About a Nukhba terrorist who raped, murdered, and slaughtered people. It's absurd. I want to know who gave the directive for this absurd investigation that is entirely full of libel."

The State Prosecutor's Office will find it difficult to file against the suspects on charges of murder, and may be satisfied with an indictment for theft of weapons, according to Channel 13 News.

The Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the prosecutor's directive to open an investigation against the suspects: "The State Prosecutor who began to act to investigate me on suspicion of 'incitement' against the residents of Gaza is also the one who ordered the crazy investigation against three heroic soldiers who on October 7th went to fight in the hell of the Gaza Strip. It is better for the State Prosecutor to remember that he is the prosecutor of the State of Israel, and not of its enemies."