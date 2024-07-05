S., one of the two suspects "in the murder of a Nukhba terrorist," talks about the case, the arrest and the investigation against him.

Under house arrest at his 73-year-old grandfather, S. told Ynet, "Being accused of murdering a Nukhba terrorist. This sounds surreal. Almost everyone in Israel, including myself, went down south to fight in the Gaza surrounding communities, while the army was not there."

S., who served as a fighter in a combat unit, called two friends, one who is a policeman: "We drove as fast as we could to the south to fight and already by 8:24 we were in a combat zone at the Shaar HaNegev intersection. There were four other fighters from an elite unit, who unfortunately were killed during the battles against the terrorists. There was heavy fighting against the terrorists. We all risked our lives. My friend got shot in the shoulder, but he continued to fight."

It should be noted that the police requested to extend the detention of S. and his friend, but Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court Judge Avital Amsalem Gilboa objected and ordered their release.