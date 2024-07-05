IDF forces operated Friday morning in the Jenin area against terrorist organizations in the area.

The forces surrounded a building where terrorists were entrenched and exchanged fire with the terrorists. During the exchange of fire, a UAV attacked a squad of armed terrorists. The Palestinian Authority report five deaths.

Two days ago, Border Police forces eliminated a suspect who was involved in serious terrorist activity.

The Israel Police stated that "when the forces arrived at the target, the undercover forces identified the armed terrorist, shot at him and the terrorist was eliminated. There were no casualties to the security forces."