President Isaac Herzog on Friday morning congratulated Britain’s Labour Party, after it secured a majority in the parliamentary elections.

“I send my warmest congratulations to Keir Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom,” said Herzog.

“I also express my deepest appreciation and gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period,” he added.

The Labour Party officially won Thursday’s parliamentary elections in a landslide, after securing at least 326 seats, which are needed to form a majority government in the Commons.

Exit polls published in Britain on Thursday night predicted a landslide victory for the Labour Party headed by Keir Starmer , ousting the ruling Conservative Party after 14 years.

According to the Sky News exit poll, Labour will win 410 seats, and the Conservatives headed by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will win 131.

The Liberal Democrats, led by Ed Davey, win 61 seats, Reform UK headed by Nigel Farage has 13, the Scottish National Party led by John Swinney has 10, Plaid Cymru 4, Green 2, Others 19.

Sunak on Friday morning conceded defeat in the national election, saying the Labour Party had won.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory,” said Sunak, who won his parliamentary seat in northern England despite his party's poor showing.

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.”

Starmer on Thursday night took to social media site X to thank all Britons who had voted for Labour.

“To everyone who has campaigned for Labour in this election, to everyone who voted for us and put their trust in our changed Labour Party - thank you,” he wrote.

Later, Starmer declared that the UK was "ready for change".

"The change begins right here, because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver," he said.