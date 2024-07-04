An indictment was filed Thursday morning against three residents of Qalansawe on suspicion that they were in contact with terror operatives and provided them with ammunition and weapons.

During the investigation by the ISA and Israel Police, suspects Yazan Safi, Ibrahim Ya'akuba, and Dia Tayya were found to be involved in intensive arms deals between the territories of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities and criminal offenses.

As part of the investigation, a large amount of ammunition was seized, including a pipe bomb, an M16 rifle, a homemade "Carlo" submachine gun, a pistol and ammunition. The detainee led detectives to a hiding place near his home, where he hid weapons, ammunition and an explosive device.

The three were arrested and their detention was extended, and on Thursday, the Central District Prosecutor's Office filed serious indictments against them on suspicion of security offenses.

Central District Commander of the Israel Police, Chief Superintendent Aviv Bitton, praised the Central District Criminal Investigations Unit and the ISA for their determination, which led to the prevention of terrorist acts and the protection of the security of the state's residents, while managing a combined and professional investigation of a security affair.

He also emphasized that the seizure of many weapons and the imprisonment of the involved, "creates deterrence and conveys a clear message that all security bodies join forces with full force against the organization and attempt to carry out terrorist activity."