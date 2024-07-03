Footage published Wednesday afternoon shows the determination of an Israeli woman whose vehicle was robbed Wednesday morning near Nili Square on Route 463.

The video clip shows a suspicious Palestinian Authority Arab vehicle lightly rear-end an Israeli vehicle. The driver of the Israeli vehicle, a woman of about 26, believed that the collision was accidental. She stopped on the side of the road as per traffic accident protocol, waiting to swap personal details with the other driver.

Instead, the suspect neared her and immediately began running towards her vehicle, attempting to enter it. After a short struggle between the two, he succeeded.

The woman then grabbed her vehicle, which had begun driving, and after a few meters she was thrown off it and lightly injured.

The woman refused medical treatment.