Sources in the Hamas terror organization have told Asharq Al-Awsat that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar remains updated on the developments of the war and the details of negotiations for a prisoner swap.

According to the newspaper, Sinwar also weighs in on potential deals.

"A very small circle [of people] know his location," the sources said, adding that this circle is comprise of "no more than two or three people, who provide for his various needs and maintain his communication with the other leaders of the movement."

The sources added: "The occupation will not manage to reach many of the first- and second-tier Hamas leaders, but it has tried to assassinate some of them. Some were injured and some survived without injury following the bombing of various areas."

Last month, The New York Post quoted Colin Clarke, a member of the New York-based Soufan Group and the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism, as saying that Sinwar is "likely still in Gaza, deep within the tunnel network and surrounded by hostages to secure his safety."

“Sinwar is someone who is out for his own survival," Clarke added. “It’s his ultimate goal, like a cornered rat.”

According to Clarke, Sinwar is most likely using the “primitive method" of having couriers deliver his orders by hand to avoid using any electronics that can be traced to his location.

Institute for the Study of War chairman Jack Keane, a retired US general, stated that Sinwar has likely relocated from Rafah to Khan Younis ahead of Israel's military operation in the southern Gaza city.