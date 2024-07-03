In the Shejaiya area of Gaza, IDF troops eliminated terrorists, located weapons, and dismantled terror infrastructure sites.

Over the past day, the IAF struck and dismantled over 50 terror infrastructure sites.

Moreover, during targeted raids, IDF troops located operational tunnel shafts and weaponry, including AK-47 rifles, grenades, magazines, and additional military equipment.

Furthermore, IDF troops continue operational activities in central Gaza, where terrorists who posed a threat to IDF troops were eliminated in IAF strikes.

The IDF is also continuing a targeted, intelligence-based operational activity in the Rafah area. In cooperation with IDF ground troops, the IAF dismantled several terror infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists in the area.