Montreal police on Thursday launched an investigation after a Jewish school in the city was hit by gunfire, The Canadian Press reported.

Police responded after they received information that projectile impacts were visible on the school located on Hillsdale Road in the city’s most populous borough, Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.

Police arrived at the school at around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and discovered signs of two bullets having hit the front of the school, according to The Canadian Press.

The Jewish Community Council confirmed the alleged shooting occurred at the Belz school, which is located at the Young Israel of Montreal Synagogue.

Police said there were no injuries, and they’re not sure when the shooting occurred. No suspects have been identified as of yet.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denounced the latest violent act and promised that law enforcement was working to ensure those responsible would be caught.

“I was of course relieved that no one was hurt, but I’m disgusted by these vile and despicable acts of antisemitism. It needs to stop now,” he said Thursday in Toronto.

“To Jewish parents and students across the country, we stand with you. We will always work to safeguard your right to live proudly Jewish lives in Canada.”

Jewish organizations Federation CJA and the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs issued a joint statement Wednesday night condemning the news of the shooting and calling on Montreal’s municipal leadership to do more to combat antisemitism.

“We have had enough. Yet another Jewish school was shot at in the middle of the night — in Canada,” Federation CJA president Yair Szlak and CIJA Quebec vice-president Eta Yudin wrote.

“Thankfully no one was inside the building, but this violent hatred must no longer be tolerated.

The incident in Montreal came just days after two gunmen opened fire on Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School, a Jewish girls school in suburban Toronto.

There were no reported injuries in the shooting. Toronto police Insp. Paul Krawczyk told reporters that the force’s hate crime unit is aiding the investigation, but it was too early to say if the shooting was a hate crime.

Both Toronto and Montreal have seen an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the months following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

In late November, a firebomb was thrown against the door of a Jewish community center in Montreal.

At the beginning of that month, Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard-Des Ormeaux was hit by firebombs .

Several days later, two Jewish schools in the city were hit with gunshots . Another Jewish school was riddled with bullets three days after that.

In December, anti-Israel activists disrupted a meeting of the Agglomeration Council of Montreal – an institution responsible for urban planning, adopting bylaws, and other city affairs.

The activists used the question period to target Jack Edery, the representative of Jeremy Levi, the Mayor of Hampstead, who was absent. Both are Jewish.