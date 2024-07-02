A new poll surveying 500 Likud party members showed that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who won fourth place in the Likud's previous primaries, has dropped to the 23rd place, Israel Hayom reported.

The poll, conducted by Meno Geva for a candidate who is weighing joining the Likud, also showed that former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, who previously ranked eighth in the primaries, has now dropped to 16th place.

David Amsalem, who ranked fifth in the previous primaries, is now ranked 11, and David Bitan ranks 29th - raising the question of whether he would make it into the Knesset in the next elections. Transportation Minister Miri Regev also dropped, from ninth place to twelfth, and Idit Silman dropped from 16th to 28th. Galit Distel Atbaryan, currently in the Likud's 21st spot, would drop to its 27th spot.

The poll also showed that the most well-liked individual in the Likud, who would win first place in the primaries, is Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who pushes Yariv Levin one place back.

Meanwhile, former Israel Hayom editor Boaz Bismuth, who was chosen for 27th place in the Likud, would rise to third place on the list. Ambassador Gilad Erdan, returning to Israel after serving in the United Nations, would win fourth place on the Likud's list, and Avi Dichter, currently 11th on the list, would rise to fifth place.

Tally Gotliv, who was reserved a spot on the current list, would rank 14th in the Likud's new list, while Moshe Sa'ada, who ranked 28th, would rank 13th.

One candidate who is not currently an MK and was included in the survey is former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who Likud candidates do not show great love for and who ranked in the party's 25th spot.