The Likud party responded on Monday evening to the sharp criticism from former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who attacked the government over its functioning.

"We would be happy to respond to someone who deceived his voters just to form a government with Meretz and the Muslim Brotherhood party, and who, for the first time since 2014, allowed tens of thousands of Gazans into Israel every day. But like all Israeli citizens—we really have no idea what his positions are on any issue," the Likud stated.

Earlier, Bennett wrote a post which included scathing criticism of the government. "We witnessed this evening a total disconnect from Netanyahu’s government of disaster. A government that does not respect its fallen is not worthy of this nation."

He added, "Lower your gaze, take responsibility. The government of 'Hamas is an asset'; the government of weakness and evasion of responsibility—get out of the sight of our lion-hearted nation and, for God’s sake, go home already!"

Bennett’s criticism followed unusual confrontations between bereaved families from the "October Council", a group of families who lost loved ones in the October 7, 2023 massacre, and Knesset Guard personnel, who prevented the families from entering the visitors’ gallery in the Knesset.

The families arrived at the Knesset to call for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry into October 7. After holding a discussion in the Knesset, they requested to enter the visitors’ gallery to observe a plenary session debate, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which dealt with the topic of the establishment of a commission of inquiry.

Knesset Guard personnel did not allow the families to enter the gallery, and instead, an unusual commotion erupted, escalating to physical violence between the families and the Knesset Guard personnel. After being denied entry, some family members recited the Kaddish prayer.