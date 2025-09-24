The IDF Spokesperson's Unit provided updates on combat operations in the Gaza Strip this week, including over Rosh Hashanah.

Troops from the Nahal Brigade are operating in Gaza City and continue to strike terrorist infrastructure sites that pose a threat to IDF troops.

During their activity, the troops encountered a terrorist and engaged in close-quarters combat, the terrorist was eliminated.

Additionally, the troops located numerous weapons, including firearms, magazines, body armor and IDF uniforms.

The troops dismantled an active terrorist compound from which a rocket was launched toward IDF troops.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate in the Gaza Strip to protect Israeli civilians," the military said folllowing the incident.

Terrorists fire from Gaza hospital IDF Spokesperson

A few days ago, significant live fire was identified as being conducted out from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The IDF stated that "the use of a civilian structure, and particularly an active hospital, is further proof of Hamas' cynical and systematic modus operandi of exploiting civilian infrastructure as manned terror command posts. By doing so, Hamas knowingly endangers the lives of patients, medical staff and innocent civilians in the Strip."

"The IDF will continue to operate resolutely to thwart terrorist activity, while adhering to international law and mitigating harm to civilians," it added.

In addition, the 162nd Division has been operating in recent weeks in the Gaza City area.

During one of the activities, the troops identified a terrorist cell planting explosive devices intended to harm IDF soldiers. In a rapid response, an Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated the terrorist cell. The incident ended with no casualties amongst IDF troops.

"IDF troops under the Southern Command will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.