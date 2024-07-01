This evening (Monday), the Israel Prison Service published footage from the detention cell where Shifa Hospital's director was held before being released back to the Gaza Strip.

The IPS published the footage to refute the claim that the release was due to a shortage of prison places.

Earlier today, the ISA accused the IPS of being responsible for the shortage of prison places, which led to the decision to release terrorists, including the director of Shifaa Hospital.

"For about a year, the ISA has been warning in every possible forum, in writing and orally, of the lack of detention facilities and the need to increase the number of prison cells, in light of the need to detain terrorists in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," the ISA statement read.

"The shortage leads to the daily cancellation of arrests of suspects in terrorist activities, and directly harms the country's security. Last night, arrests were canceled, including the arrest of wanted persons planning terrorist acts against Israeli citizens. Unfortunately, these appeals, in writing and orally, were conveyed to all relevant parties, primarily the Ministry of National Security, which is responsible for this, but were of no avail, and in practice, the number of prison places has not increased to match the need."

The IPS published this morning the order instructing the release of the director, signed by a military representative. "Unfortunately, due to false publications, we are forced to disclose the release order of the Shifa Hospital director. The hospital director was not released due to a shortage; the detainee was released from his cell in Nafha Prison," the statement said.

"Therefore, any claim regarding a failure in the release procedure harms the professionalism and integrity of the prison wardens who deal daily with the worst murderers. The IPS will continue to act as a state organization and will not be drawn into discussions aimed at mutual mudslinging. If anyone makes a claim, they should stand by it," the IPS stated.