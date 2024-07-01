Two synagogues were attacked in Toronto on Sunday by vandals who threw rocks through the synagogues' windows.

The first incident occurred at the Pride of Israel Synagogue, where congregants were Sunday morning shocked to discover several windows shattered, holes in their stained glass and stones scattered onto the bimah.

In the second incident, a vandal threw a stone through the window of the Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue. This synagogue has been targeted in similar attacks twice since April.

The Friends of the Simon Wiesenthal Center organization stated, "Late yesterday afternoon, the Toronto Police Service issued a statement saying they are seeking a single suspect in connection with the desecration of the Pride of Israel and Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogues. Following the attacks, which the police termed “a suspected hate-motivated offence,” they have stepped up their presence in the targeted areas. Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the two incidents are being investigated by the Hate Crime Unit."

"In the first incident, early Sunday morning, the suspect, caught on a security camera, got off his motorcycle and threw rocks through several windows and a glass panel above the front doors of Pride of Israel Synagogue, located on Lissom Crescent in the North York area of Toronto. The person also hurled stones at the building’s stained glass windows before fleeing the area on a motorcycle, travelling westbound on Lissom Crescent. In the second attack, which according to police also occurred early Sunday morning, a person threw a rock through a window of Kehillat Shaarei Torah Synagogue, located on Bayview Ave., also in North York. As with the attack on Pride of Israel, the vandal fled the area on a motorcycle, this time traveling northbound on Bayview Ave. It’s the third such attack on Kehillat Shaarei Torah since mid-April.

"These two incidents come amid a dramatic upsurge in antisemitism in Canada that includes many antisemitic shootings, firebombings, bomb threats and vandalism attacks on Jewish institutions and businesses in Canada since October 7," the Wiesenthal Center stated.