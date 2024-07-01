The Arab League no longer classifies Hezbollah as a terrorist group, its Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said on Saturday, according to Haaretz.

In a statement which aired on Egyptian Al-Qahera News, Zaki said that "the member states of the League agreed that the label of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization should no longer be employed."

"In earlier Arab League decisions, Hezbollah was designated as a terrorist organization, leading to the severing of communication based on these decisions," Zaki added. He stated that the Arab League "does not maintain terrorist lists and does not actively seek to designate entities in such a manner."

The Arab League formally branded Hezbollah as a terrorist organization in 2016. The move aligned the 22-member league firmly behind Saudi Arabia and the Saudi-led bloc of six Gulf Arab nations, which made the same move against Hezbollah weeks earlier.

Hezbollah was outraged by the Gulf states' decision to blacklist it, calling it “irresponsible and hostile” and urging the Saudi regime to “face the consequences”.

The reversal comes as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have risen dramatically in recent weeks.

On Sunday, an explosive UAV fired by Hezbollah exploded in the northern Golan Heights , injuring 18 soldiers, including one seriously and 17 lightly.

During the day, the IAF struck Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon, including a Hezbollah observation post in the area of Markaba and a launcher in the area of Ayta ash Shab from which a projectile was fired today toward northern Israel.

Additionally, IDF Artillery fired to remove threats in multiple areas in southern Lebanon.

On Friday evening, sirens sounded in northern Israel following the firing of rockets and drones at the area from Lebanon.

One UAV fell in Shlomi and ignited a small fire. A home was hit by shrapnel, and there were no injuries.

A projectile also fell in Moshav Betzet, near residential houses. There was minor damage to property but no injuries.