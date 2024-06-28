Sirens sounded in northern Israel on Friday evening, around 8:00 p.m. local time, following the firing of rockets and drones at the area from Lebanon.

One UAV fell in Shlomi and ignited a small fire. A home was hit by shrapnel, and there were no injuries.

A projectile also fell in Moshav Betzet, near residential houses. There was minor damage to property but no injuries.

The Home Front Command said around 8:10 p.m. that the incident in northern Israel has concluded.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday evening, “Over the past few hours, the IAF struck terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Aerial Unit in the area of Jabal Safi, north of Nabatieh.”

“Over the past few months, surface-to-air missiles were launched from the terrorist infrastructure toward IAF aircraft,” it added.

IDF strikes terrorist targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Earlier on Friday, said the IDF, a number of anti-tank projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon toward the Western Galilee area. No injuries were reported.

IDF soldiers later in the day identified terrorists operating within a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. The IAF swiftly struck the structure and terrorists.

Moreover, an additional Hezbollah military structure was struck in the area of Chihine in southern Lebanon.

Throughout the day, IDF Artillery struck to remove a threat in the area of Naqoura, said the IDF.

