Several suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel territory on Sunday afternoon and an explosive UAV fell in the northern Golan Heights. Nine Israelis were wounded, two of whom are in serious condition while the rest were moderately and lightly hurt.

Following the sirens that sounded in the area of Beit Hillel in northern Israel, a launch was identified crossing into Israeli territory and falling in an open area.

No injuries or damage were reported in both incidents.

Earlier in the day, three antitank missiles were launched at Metula in the Galilee Panhandle. One landed in Lebanese territory, another struck an orchard west of the village, and a third a residential building. No one was injured.

תיעוד מהתקיפה בלבנון דובר צה"ל

Earlier today, IDF soldiers identified a Hezbollah terrorist entering a military structure in which additional terrorists were operating in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon. Shortly after the identification, IAF fighter jets struck the structure in which terrorists were operating.

In addition, IDF forces identified a terrorist operating in a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Kfarkela. Shortly afterward, the forces struck the structure in which the terrorist was operating.