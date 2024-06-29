\nOver the past few hours, the IAF struck numerous Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.\n\nThe targets include a military site in the area of Zibqin, two operational infrastructures in the areas of Khiam and Houla, and a military structure in the area of Odaisseh.\n\n\n(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)\n\n\n\n