The US has rejected Egypt's proposal that was approved at the Arab League summit and has made it clear that President Trump still stands behind his plan to relocate Gaza residents.



Brian Hughes, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said that "the residents of the Gaza Strip cannot live humanely in an area covered with rubble and unexploded weaponry."



He also clarified that despite the opposition of many countries around the world, President Trump stands behind his plan, "The president stands behind his vision – to rebuild Gaza without Hamas."





The remarks come after the Arab League summit decided on Tuesday to accept the Egyptian proposal to rebuild Gaza.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, a country to which Trump wants to encourage Gazan relocation, said that "there will be no real peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state."



King Abdullah of Jordan, another country to which Trump wants to encourage immigration, also said, "We support the Egyptian plan. We reject any plan to displace the Palestinians, and we support the reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip."



In addition to the US, Israel also rejected the Egyptian plan last night, and the Foreign Ministry said that, "the statement does not correlate with reality after October 7, 2023, and it remains rooted in outdated perspectives. Hamas's brutal terror attack, which caused thousands of Israeli deaths and hundreds of kidnappings, is not mentioned, nor is there any condemnation of this murderous terrorist entity."



"The statement continues to rely on the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA, both of which have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terror and failure to resolve the issue. For 77 years, the Arab states have used the Palestinians as bullets against Israel, condemning them to eternal 'refugee' status."