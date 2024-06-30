At some points in the debate, you could tell that as Biden kept mumbling and fumbling, Trump actually felt sorry for the guy.

Not too sorry, but enough to be saying…here, let me help you out, followed by Trump’s blistering sallies, often on the topic of mindless immigration.

I’d even say, that occasionally, Trump chose to be deferential. Because the other guy was so pathetic and no match.

Trump won the debate 10-Zero. Biden was the loser from the get-go. He made a terrible appearance from the moment the camera focused on him. He looked like a cadaver.

Trump appeared cool, calm, robust…movie star. Yet, following the debate, hardly anyone was talking about Trump.

That’s because Biden stole the show…in the worst possible way. The pundits despaired. Their guy revealed himself to be the emperor who has no clothes.

The whole world watched it happen, the nakedness of a president, friends like Israel; enemies like China, Iran, Russia, North Korea…licking their chops.

This is America’s best? That is all we have to worry about?

Democrat soothsayers broke down. They sobbed. In an instant they were splashed with reality. They were forced to sober up. Biden, they admitted, had performed terribly, and some were demanding that he immediately give it up and step aside. All that even while the debate had just begun.

The vibes were that bad. Covering for Biden for three-plus years, the media had deceived us that badly.

Before the debate, the polls showed the race to be tightening, to where it was being called a toss up between Trump and Biden. A draw?

Can American voters really be that clueless? On the three main issues, the economy, immigration, foreign affairs, Biden has been a disaster.

Still, Democrats are Democrats. Give them a candidate flawed by corruption and incompetence, good enough. The Party comes first.

Following the debate, will there be a change? This time there can be no excuses. We all saw Biden for what he is.

Or rather, what he isn’t. He is not fit to be president, nor commander in chief, nor leader of the free world, nor even chief dishwasher.

Trump kept reminding him of his sorry leadership on Afghanistan, and of his neglect of the border, allowing millions of illegals to swarm the country.

Does Biden know any of this? He is in a fog. He appears to have no capacity to understand the damage he has done and is doing.

Toward Israel, our most reliable and our most trusted partner in the Middle East, he has used the power of his office to constantly harass and taunt the Jewish State, which gives the okay to the multitudes in America and around the world to go marching with their swastikas and cries to kill the Jews.

Jews are safe nowhere since Biden has been president.

There will always be antisemitism, as there will always be cockroaches. It is the way of the world. But it was nothing like that under Trump.

Under Trump…as Trump reminded Biden…there was peace for Ukraine and there was peace for Israel…plus to his credit Jerusalem and the Abraham Accords.

Surely Netanyahu and his staff know the score. Moving forward, they will have to find ways to tiptoe around him and take from him whatever they can get, so long as he remains president. The man is not well, and he should be treated as a surly patient who could go off at any time. If he gets pushed too far…well already, following the debacle, he is giving rousing (scripted) speeches to prove how tough he can be.

The day after, his mean streak is already on display. At any moment, he could snap and be prepared to sock it to Israel, as did his leader. Obama.

Bibi must take note and hang in, carefully, for the next few months. Help is on the way. Or so we pray, for the good of America and Israel.

So, will Democrat voters change their minds after what they saw Thursday night? Do not bet on it so fast…they are like sheep…and Democrat leaders know the tricks.

Should Trump pull ahead in this swing state or that, the Democrats have 15 million voters, to make up the slack and surpass the difference, by way of the illegal migrants driven to the polls.





Wasn’t that the plan all along?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir , “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here .

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy