Yesha Council Chairman and Binyamin Region Governor Israel Gantz sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and other cabinet ministers, detailing the dangers of the Palestinian Authority's construction plans in Area B.

According to him, the plan is the Palestinian Authority's takeover of the British Police Junction area in Benjamin, by strangling the surrounding area with massive construction that will change the face of the settlement.

"They are acting strategically and calculatedly to enclose the settlements, control major roads and ways, and create significant Arab continuity," noted Gantz in his letter, adding that "the council continuously warns and highlights the issue to enforcement agencies in the IDF and the Civil Administration. These days we are exposed to a large and dangerous plan that is already in advanced stages, under which large residential and infrastructure projects are being built on ridges controlling the connection of Highway 60 and Highway 465. This is a major traffic artery connecting East Judea and Samaria (in Binyamin) to West Judea and Samaria."

Photographs of Palestinian construction Photo: Spokesperson

The projects detailed by Gantz are mainly located, as mentioned, in Area B, which prevents regular enforcement by the Civil Administration.

"Thus, the Palestinian Authority will achieve its goal of dividing Judea and Samaria and separating the central region from the eastern settlement area and the Jordan Valley. Once this division plan is completed, the Arabs will have territorial continuity from Jerusalem to the Ariel area. This is a dangerous continuity that the State of Israel cannot allow in every aspect - both security and national," noted Gantz.

Gantz concluded his letter with a demand for significant enforcement by the security forces in order to prevent the completion of control at a strategic point in the heart of the country: "Judea, Samaria, and the Binyamin regions are security areas for the State of Israel. After October 7th, there is no need to elaborate on the implications of such construction plans."

"I urge you to take every way, administrative, military, and state, to cut off these projects and send a message that the State of Israel will not allow strangulation and loss of territory."