Israel’s Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, warned in an interview with The New York Post that the Big Apple is in danger of falling under “radical Muslim occupation” like many cities in Europe.

“You know what's happening in London these days, you know what’s happening in Paris these days and in Malmo, a major city in Sweden? They are under radical Muslim occupation,” said Akunis.

“There are no-go zones and I don’t want that to happen here in New York or in other places here in the United States,” he told The Post. “They burned an American flag right here, in front of the doors of the [Manhattan] consulate.

“I’m calling on New Yorkers: wake up before it will be too late!” added Akunis, who added, “Your September 11th is our October 7th. It’s radical Islam.”

Akunis said the antisemitism he has seen in New York City is the worst it’s ever been since Jews began arriving in the United States in large numbers in the late 19th century.

“My late grandmother — she was born in Poland 100 years ago — [told me] what happened in . . . Europe in the ’30s. I never imagined that we would see that with the young people here,” said the Consul General.

Akunis also weighed in on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who gave a speech from the Senate floor, in which he claimed that Netanyahu “lost his way” and called the Prime Minister an "obstacle to peace."

“The biggest problem in his speech was that he said that the Israeli prime minister is an obstacle for peace. I think that was a huge mistake,” Akunis told The Post. “Even when I have disagreed with an Israeli prime minister I never said they were an obstacle for peace.”

On the tense relations between Israel and the United States, Akunis said, “It’s not a secret that there is a difference from time to time. I appreciate the American support for Israel.”