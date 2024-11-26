Ofir Akunis, Consul General of Israel in New York, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National on his current visit to Israel to proudly accompany his daughter as she enlists in the IDF, where his son is currently also serving.

Akunis, who is fighting a different war, in the media, says that he is trying to convey, “a message of truth and the Israeli position".

"I think that there are a lot of television stations in the US that are actually wrong in their basic attitude to the state of Israel and to the truth, and to the fact that Israel and the US are allies", he says, "I want them to hear the truth for me and from other colleagues, but I can speak in my name and I'm doing it, with a lot of faith. A lot of faith is very important; never apologize and put the truth on the table. The truth is that we didn't start a fire on October 7th and there was a ceasefire until October 7 at 6:29.”

“The hostility,” says Akunis, “is coming both from antisemitism or anti-Israelism. Israel has had a huge problem in the last 20 to 25 years. We all talked about BDS, but the other side, actually the enemy, prepared themselves for the current situation with a lot of money. Actually they established faculties in the universities, on the campuses. I am doing so, but we all must stand much stronger and louder against BDS. This is actually the basis for the things we saw in the campuses and universities in the US. I hope that in the near future we can see the change of atmosphere on the campuses and also among the students.”

“The results of the elections in the US reflect the will of the American people, not the Israeli people and even not the Jewish communities", Akunis says, "The American people voted and chose President Trump. It was their choice. We know President Trump from his first term and we know that he is very pro-Israel. I'm talking about the decision to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. He recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the fact that the settlements in Judea and Samaria are not against international law".

"If we can see the past and think what will happen in the future, I think that the President himself and his new administration are and will be very pro-Israel,” says Akunis positively.