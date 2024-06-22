Ofir Akunis, the Consul General of Israel in New York, tweeted a photo of anti-Israel demonstrators waving the Hezbollah flag in front of the consulate entrance.

"So, America: Is this what you want? The flag of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran, here in the heart of Manhattan? Photographed in front of the Israeli Consulate in New York. Wake up and stand with Israel!!"

Sky News recently reported that the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower is currently making its way to the Middle East to "assist any operation that may develop between Israel and Lebanon."

Biden sent the Eisenhower to the Middle East as early as October last year, as part of the deterrent message he sought to send to Iran and Hezbollah at the time.