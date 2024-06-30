ח"כ לזימי בהפגנה דוברות המשטרה

MK Naama Lazimi (Labor) claimed on Saturday night that she was attacked by police officers during a left-wing demonstration against the government.

The Israel Police spokesperson responded to the claims and published footage which, the spokesperson claimed, shows Lazimi trying to help a citizen who had been arrested hide his cell phone, which was required for the purposes of the investigation.

The man had been arrested after he poured fuel on wooden planks and lit a fire next to the Histadrut building. After the arrest, the suspect was asked by the police to give them his mobile phone, but he tried to hide it and gave it to the woman who was next to him.

The police stated that "even though the woman was told that the phone was required as it is evidence and must be handed over to the police officer, she refused and tried to prevent it from being taken. In light of her refusal, the police officers were forced to use force to carry out their task."

"As for Knesset member Lazimi, who was present at the scene - we clarify that in essence, the MK is taking advantage of her immunity from prosecution in order to hinder the police officers from carrying out their task," claimed the Israel Police.

The police stressed that "Lazimi hindered the police officers from carrying out their duty, while forcefully muscling her way between the police officers, and prevented them from seizing the mobile phone that was in the possession of the woman, as seen in the footage."

In conclusion, the police said, "We regret that a person who holds public office conducts herself in a provocative manner, while cynically using parliamentary immunity, misleading the public and defaming the police officers. We will not allow any factor to harm the work of the police officers who work night and day for the public as a whole."

MK Lazimi responded to the footage and said, "The Israel Police spokesperson operates under the auspices of the coup and Minister Ben Gvir. In a democratic country, a police officer cannot simply confiscate a demonstrator's cell phone because it does not look good to him. What can we do that we are still not the dictatorship that this government wants us to be?"

"There are laws in the State of Israel and in the absence of an executive authority that protects the citizens, we will be their protector - and you will not deny us this duty. The response of the Israel Police, which seems to have come directly from the office of the criminal minister Ben Gvir, is a shame and disgrace, and the police officers know this, as does the police spokesman, who has completely lost it. I will say it again: You do not scare us. Israel will not fall under this government that is trying to destroy us, it will be democratic and sanctify life.”