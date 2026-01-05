The police asked the court on Monday for permission to review a WhatsApp group correspondence between ex-Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi and her lawyers, Zamir Ben Basat and Daniel Kopilov from Klagsbald and Co. Law Offices.

In addition, the police requested permission to review notebooks that were found in Tomer-Yerushalmi's home the day after she had disappeared and was later found on the beach in Tel Aviv.

Tomer-Yerushalmi's attorneys claim that the documents are subject to the attorney-client privilege and were inserted in a closed envelope per the decision of the court in a previous session.

The police request states that the correspondence, which was titled "Yifat, Zamir, Daniel, attorney-client privilege," was opened on October 31st. According to the police, the contents were printed and were handed over for the court's review only to determine the issue of confidentiality.

The request also included a review of an additional forensic extraction report containing correspondence between former Chief Military Prosecutor Matan Solomash and attorney Avi Halabi, which his defense counsel also claims is protected by privilege.

The police asked the court to determine whether the documents and correspondence are indeed covered by attorney-client privilege, or whether they may be used as part of the investigative actions.