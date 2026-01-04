A resident of Tarabin, a Bedouin village in the Negev, was shot early Sunday morning by a police officer during an operational activity carried out by the Israel Police together with Border Police officers.

The forces were acting to arrest suspects believed to have been involved in “price‑tag" incidents in recent days.

The suspect who was shot was initially listed in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Police stated that “during the arrest of suspects, one of them endangered the force and was shot."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commented on the incident, saying: “I back the officers who operated in Tarabin. Anyone who endangers our officers must be neutralized, and it is good that this is the case. The days when police were endangered and harmed without response are over."