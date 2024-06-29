The IDF cleared for publication on Saturday night that two soldiers fell in battle in northern Gaza:

Staff Sergeant Yair Avitan, 20, from Ra'anana, was a soldier from the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade.

Sergeant First Class (Res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum, 21, from Ma'ale Adumim, was a soldier from the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.

The IDF further reported that a soldier from the 13th Battalion of the Golani Brigade, and a soldier from the 'Rotem' Battalion of the Givati Brigade, were severely injured during combat in northern Gaza.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

At the end of this past week, troops of the 98th Division began divisional activity during the day against terrorists and terrorist infrastructure in the Shejaiya area.

The troops are fighting terrorists in close-quarters combat and by directing aerial fire.

So far dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in combat.

The troops of the 7th Brigade Combat Team led the division and encircled the civilian area that had been converted by Hamas terrorists into a terrorist compound. In the area, the troops located observation posts, weapons, enemy drones, and a long-range rocket launcher near the schools.

The Paratroopers Brigade Combat Team began operational activity to clear and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and military buildings in the area. During their operation, the troops located weapons and underground tunnel shafts.