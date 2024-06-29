Federal officials have launched an investigation into a weekend demonstration against the war in Gaza that spiraled into violence outside a Los Angeles synagogue , US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Garland said the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California “have been and, as we speak, are collecting evidence on that matter.”

Garland did not comment further on what exactly officials are examining but did stress that the “Justice Department will not tolerate criminal acts motivated by antisemitic hate.”

“Let me promise to the Jewish community that this Justice Department will do everything within its power, working with federal partners and state and local partners, to secure the community’s safety,” he said, according to AP. “And as attorney general, I will do everything in my power to do that.”

Anti-Israel protesters gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson section of Los Angeles on Sunday where an Israel real-estate fair was taking place.

The protesters surrounded the synagogue and prevented Jews from entering. Law enforcement arrested one individual who is facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly carrying “a spiked flag” which is illegal to carry at a protest.

The protesters also targeted Jewish-owned businesses in the neighborhood.

US President Joe Biden condemned the violence , writing in a post on social media site X, “I’m appalled by the scenes outside of Adas Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Intimidating Jewish congregants is dangerous, unconscionable, antisemitic, and un-American.”

“Americans have a right to peaceful protest. But blocking access to a house of worship – and engaging in violence – is never acceptable,” he added.

