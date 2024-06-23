Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue in the Pico-Robertson section of Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place.

According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering.

In one video, protesters, their faces covered by "Palestinian" keffiyehs, are seen linking arms by the entrance of the house of worship.

Pro-Israel counterprotesters are also at the scene. A page on X named "Jews Fight Back" called on the community to protect the synagogue, stating: "We need to gather in overwhelming numbers to ensure our community is not left defenseless."

It added: "Bring your friends, your family, and your passion. Fly your Israel and American flags proudly. Let's unite and show our strength and solidarity. Don't let our house of worship stand alone—be there!"

LAPD are at the scene.

This is a developing story.