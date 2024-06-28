זירת פיצוץ הרכב בהרצליה צילום: דוברות מד"א

A man in his 40s was killed and a 35-year-old suffered moderate to serious injuries after a vehicle exploded in Herzliya.

The injured victim was treated at the scene and evacuated to Meir Medical Center.

EMTs Lior Paz and Adi Fayoumi said, "When we arrived at the scene of the incident, there was a lot of chaos. We saw a vehicle going up in flames after it exploded, and a man trapped inside it. Another man in his 30s was walking around nearby, suffering burns to his body. He had suffered moderate to severe injuries. We provided him with lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated him in a mobile ICU to the hospital, in stable condition. After extinguishing the vehicle, a man in his 40s was found lifeless, and we were forced to declare his death."

Firefighter Shai Castro, spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Services in central Israel, said, "At 9:30a.m. we received a number of calls to the hotline regarding a car which had exploded and caught fire on Harav Goren Street in Herzliya. Two firefighting teams were called to the scene, under command of firefighter Ohad Brans."

"The teams gained control of the flames and extinguished theburning vehicle. At the scene, there was one person dead and another seriously injured, who was evacuated to the hospital. A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire."