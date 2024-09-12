On Wednesday night, the IDF, ISA, and Yamam officers arrested a terror suspect believed to have been involved in a car explosion last month.

The August 13, 2024, explosion injured the two terrorists who were in the vehicle, in what was dubbed a "work accident."

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident. It appears the car contained explosives that were intended to be used against Israelis in a terror attack.

The suspect, a resident of Halul in Gush Etzion, was injured in the explosion. On Wednesday night, he was arrested by Israeli forces in a hospital in Halhul, near Hebron, where he was hospitalized due to his injuries.

The suspect has been taken for questioning by the ISA.