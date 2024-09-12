A vehicle exploded on Thursday in the city of Ramla in central Israel.

As a result of the explosion, four individuals were critically injured, including a month-old infant and a child.

Two shops were set on fire as a result of the explosion and firefighters are working to extinguish the. The police stated that the motive of the explosion was criminal.

Central Police District commander Avi Biton assessed the situation at the scene as rescue teams continued to search for people trapped in nearby stores.

Explosives experts are examining the reason for the explosion. According to medical officials, nine people were taken to the hospital so far with various degrees of injuries.