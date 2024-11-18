A man is his 30s was killed Monday morning after a vehicle exploded in Petah Tikva. As a result of the explosion, a second person suffered moderate injuries.

The second victim was identified as a male resident of Rishon Lezion, aged approximately 28 years. He was evacuated to Beilinson Hospital.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Omer Manor said, "We arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle going up in flames. Civilians told us that they saw the vehicle explode. A man of about 30 was trapped inside the vehicle, unconscious, with no heartbeat, not breathing, and suffering multisystem injuries."

"We performed medical tests but his injuries were critical and we were forced to declare his death at the scene."

A large police force arrived at the scene and began investigating.

"Upon receiving a report of a private vehicle which was on fire on Jabotinsky Street in the city, initial investigations show a suspicion for which the circumstances are being investigated," police said.