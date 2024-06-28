The IDF Spokesperson's Unit cleared for publication on Friday morning that Sergeant Eyal Shynes, 19, from Kibbutz Afik fell in battle in southern Gaza.

Shynes served in the 931th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade.

His family has been notified.

On Thursday, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, spoke at the 188th Israeli Air Force (IAF) Pilots Course Graduation Ceremony and commented on the fighting against Hamas.

“We are in the midst of the longest war in our history since the War of Independence. We have been operating for nearly nine months without pause, without fatigue. Hamas in Gaza will soon be defeated. Against Hezbollah in the north, we are prepared,” said Bar.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said at the ceremony, “We have lost many, soldiers and commanders, who fought bravely and with self-sacrifice alongside us. The cost has been heavy, but the goal is worthy beyond measure: to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization, to eliminate its operatives, to destroy its infrastructure, and to not allow the continuation of its rule. To bring back the hostages, to return the Israeli evacuees safely to their homes in the north and south, with renewed construction and prosperity.”