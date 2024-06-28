The 188th Israeli Air Force (IAF) Pilots Course Graduation Ceremony took place at the “Ovda” Air Force Base on Thursday, during which graduates of the course received their flight wing insignias and were awarded officer ranks.

36 combat aircrew will join the ranks of the IAF starting on Thursday, will constitute the operational and strategic spearhead of the IDF and will lead the IAF’s missions in the upcoming years.

The ceremony was held in the presence of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, other commanders and the families of the graduates. Fernando Marman, who was rescued from the Gaza Strip about four months ago in Operation "Golden Hand", in which the IAF took part, and who maintained continuous contact with the squadron that rescued him, was also invited to the ceremony.

The graduation ceremony was held following the conclusion of the three-year long IAF Pilots Course, during which the cadets were trained as combat officers and graduated with a degree from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

The ceremony takes place during the war, in which the aerial dimension plays a significant and central role in maintaining the security of Israel's citizens, both in defense and offense.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said in his remarks, “About a week ago, I met with the dear people of Nir Oz. We toured the kibbutz, house by house. Time froze on October 7th, and the difficult scenes are etched together with the words, the stories, and the pain.”

“As the tour was nearing its end, I asked a kibbutz member who was there on October 7th what he thought this place would be like in five years. He took a breath, thought for a moment, and confidently answered: the kibbutz will be more beautiful than ever before, better built, and with wonderful people.”

“And I thought to myself, after all the military achievements, this will be the true victory, not before we fulfill our responsibility to investigate, study and bring about the security situation that will allow this. We have lost many, soldiers and commanders, who fought bravely and with self-sacrifice alongside us. The cost has been heavy, but the goal is worthy beyond measure: to dismantle the Hamas terrorist organization, to eliminate its operatives, to destroy its infrastructure, and to not allow the continuation of its rule. To bring back the hostages, to return the Israeli evacuees safely to their homes in the north and south, with renewed construction and prosperity.”

IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said in his remarks, “We are in the midst of the longest war in our history since the War of Independence. We have been operating for nearly nine months without pause, without fatigue. Hamas in Gaza will soon be defeated. Against Hezbollah in the north, we are prepared.”

“Graduates of the course – today you stand on the ceremony ground prepared for combat– with officer ranks on your shoulders and flight wing insignias on your chest. This is the spirit of mission, determination, and dedication. You have experienced it in the war, and it will serve as a command and essence throughout your years of service.”

“We will continue to act with initiative, determination, and unity that will lead us to achievements in the war for our home, in this historic war for our existence here, in the land of our ancestors – forever,” said Bar.

“On behalf of all the soldiers of the Israeli Air Force, I embrace and strengthen the families of the fallen and the murdered. We will work for the return of the hostages back home, for the return of the evacuees to their land, to their homes in the south and north, and we hope for the swift and complete recovery of all the wounded, both physically and mentally,” he concluded.